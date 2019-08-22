EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a social media post from Wednesday regarding a 50-year-old man attempting to abduct a young woman in Cameron Park yesterday.
The post described the man attempting to lure the woman into a blue Subaru car, says the Sheriff’s office.
Wednesday evening, deputies say the man in question called the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the post online.
Deputies say the man provided his statement on the situation and he was identified as the man driving the vehicle in question.
After criminal history and background checks, sheriffs found no evidence sufficient for a criminal charge. The Sheriff’s Office says the man in question is not suspected of a crime.
It is unclear if these were false claims or if the man in question was misidentified as a different individual.
You must log in to post a comment.