



Senator Bernie Sanders is making a campaign stop in Sacramento on Thursday night at Cesar Chavez Plaza

The presidential hopeful will be hosting a rally in Cesar Chavez Plaza after a Town Hall earlier in the day in Chico.

The Sacramento rally starts at 6 p.m., but doors open at 4:30 p.m. Attendance will be capped at 4,000 people and is on a first-come-first-served basis. Although tickets are not required, rally attendees are encouraged to RSVP online here.

Since downtown parking is limited, attendees encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool.

No roads will be closed, but police say to expect traffic to be heavier than usual.

Getting to the Rally

Since all Sacramento Regional Transit light rail trains stop near the plaza, it’s probably your best mode of public transportation to the rally. Here are the closest stops to the downtown area that also offer park & ride.

Cesar Chavez Plaza is at 910 I Street.

From the north, board the southbound Blue Line train, which has CRC on the header, at the Watt & I-80 Station and get off at the 12 & I Station. The plaza is about two blocks to the west on I Street.

From the south, board the northbound Blue Line train at the Franklin Station. That train will have Watt & I-80 on the header. Get off at the 12 & I Station. The plaza is about two blocks to the west on I Street.

From the east, board the Gold Line at Power Inn Road and get off at the 8th & H Station. Walk south to I Street, turn left and walk a block and a half to the plaza.

Where is Sanders headed next?

Sanders will then head to San Francisco for another Town Hall on Friday.

Sanders is one of 24 democratic hopefuls vying for Democratic nomination next year.