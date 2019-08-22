



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Homeowners are facing insurance increases in the thousands, all because of where they live. People living in areas prone to wildfires say their rates have doubled, some even tripled.

“My rate has gone up from about two thousand a year to about five thousand a year,” one Grass Valley resident said.

Dozens of people had similar stories. Others are just getting dropped from their plans, with barely any notice, forcing them to go with any company that will take them.

“It’s not like you’re shopping for insurance. I found one policy that was willing to give me a policy and you run with it and are dang lucky you got it” one resident said.

So many people are being impacted by these rare increases, a town hall was called in Grass Valley. It was so packed, people were listening outside. Some were even standing in the parking lot, wanting to know what’s going to be done.

The state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara said he’s asking for legislation to change things such as giving customers more than 45 days notice before their policy is dropped.

“That is ridiculous. People need more than 45 days to be able to assess once they’ve been non-renewed,” Lara said.

A law is also being considered requiring insurance companies to consider what homeowners are doing to protect their homes and land from wildfires.