NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) released a state fish advisory for Lake Spaulding today that provides advice for safely eating Rainbow Trout, Inland Silverside and Sacramento Pikeminnow.
The OEHHA based their recommendations on levels of mercury found in fish from the lake, which is located approximately 26 miles northeast of Nevada City.
The advisory states that women ages 18-49 and children ages 1-17 should not eat Sacramento Pikeminnow from Lake Spaulding. Officials say these groups may safely eat no more than five servings weekly of Rainbow Trout or four servings weekly of Inland Silverside from the lake.
Women ages 50 and up and men ages 18 and up should avoid Sacramento Pikeminnow. These groups, according to the advisory, may safely consume no more than seven total servings weekly of Rainbow Trout or Inland Silverside.
The advisory recommends that all women should avoid Sacramento Pikeminnow.
Single-serving sizes are listed as an eight-ounce fish fillet prior to cooking. A smaller serving size is recommended for children.
OEHHA says mercury consumed in high amounts can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, especially in developing children and fetuses.
The organization says eating fish in amounts slightly greater than recommended may not likely cause health issues if it is done occasionally.
