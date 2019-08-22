SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a train collision and derailment that injured 27 people Thursday night.
The incident happened on the Regional Transit blue line west of the Winter Street light rail station near Marconi Avenue and Roseville Road.
According to Sacramento Fire Captian Keith Wade, a total of 27 patients are being reported. Thirteen of those injured were transported to area hospitals, and two of the victims had moderate injuries.
#BREAKING new numbers of injuries in RT light rail incident. 27 injured, 13 transported according @SacFirePIO. No fatalities. Fire says they still don’t know if trains collided, but no cars appear to be derailed. pic.twitter.com/W0xNxG2AUr
— stevelarge (@largesteven) August 23, 2019
The remaining 14 victims were wounded but walking and were treated by first responders at the scene.
Wade said the injured people were passengers on the train. There are 15 ambulances on the scene for transport.
According to Sacramento Regional Transit (RT), a test train and a two-car passenger train collided on the blue line tracks mear Roseville Road. It’s unclear at this time how the collision occurred.
RT said three employees were on the test train that collided with the passenger train. None of the employees were hurt.
A spokesperson for RT said they are aiming to clear the trains by the morning.
