Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say they have doused flames that erupted at a Modesto building Thursday morning.
The scene was along S. 9th Street, at a building with the “El Pavilion Night Club & Grill” sign.
Several local agencies, including from Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire, responded to help fight the two-alarm blaze.
Firefighters say the fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear how much damage was done. Investigators are at the scene looking into exactly what caused the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.