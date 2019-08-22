ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – School officials say they are investigating an image that made it look like hateful language was posted on the Rio Americano High website.

In a screenshot of the post seen by CBS13, a “District-Wide High School No Black People Policy” page looks to have been placed on school’s website. The post, which was formatted like a school policy item, is full of racist and discriminatory language.

The screenshot of the post has been circulating on social media, prompting school officials to investigate.

Rio Americano Principal Brian T. Ginter sent a message to families on Thursday, writing that they were aware of the photo and are trying to find out where it came from.

“This information is not currently posted on the Rio website and we are working to determine whether it ever was, or if it is a fake or doctored image,” Ginter wrote.

The school says the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report about the incident.

Ginter noted that Rio Americano is an inclusive campus.

“It is not acceptable to make any individual feel intimidated, harassed or otherwise discriminated against,” Ginter wrote.

Anyone with information about where the post came from is urged to contact school officials.