RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Riverbank police are looking for information after an older white man reportedly told a student to get into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. after a Sylvan School District student was dropped off at a bus stop at Morrill Road and Jackson Avenue in Riverbank. As the student walked home, a vehicle driven by an older white man with long gray hair and a beard approached them.
The man reportedly told the student to get into his vehicle, but the student said no. He then drove away without further contact.
Officials say the man was last seen driving away in an older, dirty gray vehicle with a partially torn sticker on the right front passenger door.
Nearby school districts have been notified of the incident.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Riverbank Police Services at 209-869-7162.
