SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect was shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration officer in Sacramento County Thursday morning, authorities say.
The scene was along the 9900 block of Palm Grove Drive, near Rancho Cordova.
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms the DEA officer shot the suspect. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
The officer is OK, the sheriff’s office says. No information was available on the condition of the suspect.
The sheriff’s office will be investigating the incident.
More information to come.
