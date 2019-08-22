  • CBS13On Air

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13)

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a growing fire near Bella Vista in Shasta County:

1:59 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Mountain Fire in Shasta County has grown to 600 acres.

Eastbound Highway 299 is closed at Old Oregon Trail due to the fire, Caltrans District 2 officials say. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

1:27 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Mountain Fire has grown to 300 acres.

The evacuation center has been moved from the Shasta College campus to the Crosspointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding. The sheriff’s office says the Shasta College campus closed, effective immediately.

All people – including students, faculty and staff – have been ordered to leave the Shasta College campus, the school says.

12:48 p.m.

Cal Fire says a growing wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in rural Shasta County.

The blaze, which is being called the Mountain Fire, is burning off of Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads, north of the community of Bella Vista.

According to Cal Fire’s Shasta-Trinity Unit, the wildfire has burned about 150-200 acres as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday. At this point, it’s unknown what sparked the fire.

Several evacuation orders have been issued by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office: Creek Trail to Old Oregon Trail and all roads that intersect, and Squaw Grass Trail and Wildwood Lane.

An evacuation center is being set up at Crosspointe Community Church in Redding at 2960 Hartnell Road.

Keep checking back for updates.

