SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a growing fire near Bella Vista in Shasta County:

1:59 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Mountain Fire in Shasta County has grown to 600 acres.

#MountainFire [update] at Bear Mountain Rd & Dry Creek Rd near Jones Valley (Shasta County) is now 600 acres. pic.twitter.com/3l3rscn53o — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) August 22, 2019

Eastbound Highway 299 is closed at Old Oregon Trail due to the fire, Caltrans District 2 officials say. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

1:27 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Mountain Fire has grown to 300 acres.

The evacuation center has been moved from the Shasta College campus to the Crosspointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding. The sheriff’s office says the Shasta College campus closed, effective immediately.

#MountainFire – Updated road closures

Hwy 299 East at Old Oregon Trail

Hwy 299 West at Deschutes Road

Old Oregon Trail northbound Shasta College Campus is closed evacuate to Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Road Redding — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019

All people – including students, faculty and staff – have been ordered to leave the Shasta College campus, the school says.

12:48 p.m.

Cal Fire says a growing wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in rural Shasta County.

The blaze, which is being called the Mountain Fire, is burning off of Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads, north of the community of Bella Vista.

#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 200 acres. pic.twitter.com/LkuQsvek7V — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 22, 2019

According to Cal Fire’s Shasta-Trinity Unit, the wildfire has burned about 150-200 acres as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday. At this point, it’s unknown what sparked the fire.

Several evacuation orders have been issued by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office: Creek Trail to Old Oregon Trail and all roads that intersect, and Squaw Grass Trail and Wildwood Lane.

#MountainFire – Ongoing evacuations include Creek Trail to Old Oregon Tr & all roads that intersect.

Squaw Grass Tr & Wildwood Lane

Reminder, this is an ever changing situation, if you do not see your street or road listed & you feel unsafe, you may evacuate to Shasta College — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019

#MountainFire – ATTENTION! EVACUATION CENTER HAS BEEN MOVED TO CROSSPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH located at 2960 Hartnell Road Redding, Ca. Shasta College Campus is closed effective immediately! — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019

An evacuation center is being set up at Crosspointe Community Church in Redding at 2960 Hartnell Road.

