SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway in after shots were fired into a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on 24th Street, near Craig Avenue.

According to the woman living inside the home, the bullets narrowly missed her son and mother sleeping inside.

“The bullet was inches from my son,” she said.

The family says they’ve heard gunshots in their area for some time, but they never thought it would come to them.

“We don’t know why,” the woman said.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

Sacramento police are investigating. No suspect information has been released at this point.

