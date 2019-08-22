STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office released body camera footage from an in-custody death incident last month.
The incident started as a family fight but officials say it escalated to a possible gang fight.
The Sheriff’s Department said Rudy Santillan was reportedly “going crazy” and “breaking everything” in an altercation with his dad, prompting deputies to be dispatched to the scene.
When deputies contacted Santillan in a vacant lot, they said he appeared to have an altered state and resisted arrest. Deputies used physical restraint, tasers and a K-9 to take him into custody.
Watch the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Body Camera Footage Here
While he was in custody, officials said Santillan had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital where he died the next morning.
The 36-year-old was a Modesto resident.
