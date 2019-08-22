  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department’s Falcon 1-0 was the eye in the sky as officers located an occupied stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Sequoia Court Wednesday afternoon.

Agustin Rivera, 28, was spotted at around 4:30 p.m. by the Stockton PD’s Air Support Unit.

Responding officers arrested Rivera for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

