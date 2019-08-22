STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are asking for your help looking for a thief posing as a hotel janitor.

It’s a safety concern that has hotel management talking with authorities. Management declined to go on camera but said they want to get the word out because they don’t know what could happen next.

The above surveillance video is from Aug. 9 at a Holiday Inn Express along Highway 99 in Stockton. At first glance, it looks like a janitor going about his job, but cops say this man is a thief.

Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Dept. Said, “Right now we don’t know who this suspect is but his actions are bold and brazen.”

According to police, the man seen here is homeless. They say he wears coveralls to make it look like he is a hotel maintenance worker. That day he reportedly walked in the back door and stole more than $1,000 in tools and equipment. He was also knocking on guests’ doors.

“We don’t know what his ultimate motive is. And if he could get access to a room if people were inside, what he is capable of doing,” said Silva.

After watching the video -People who frequent the area are alarmed.

“He could totally be part of the staff -people don’t know whether to let him in or not,” one said.

Hotel management points to a constant stream of homeless at the nearby gas station.

“I work near here and there are times when people are camping or in that field over there,” said Jamie Baiocchi, who works nearby.

That’s why authorities have notified all businesses along the service road to be on the lookout for when and if he returns.

The man is described as Hispanic and in his 20-30’s with a black ponytail, black mustache and goatee. There is a crime stoppers reward of $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.