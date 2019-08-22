TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A hiking trip for four friends turned into a search and rescue operation in Tuolumne County on Tuesday night.
Tuolumne sheriffs received reports of an injured hiker near Grouse Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness. Two of the friends hiked to Aspen Meadows to get help after one member of the group, Jose, injured his leg.
The third group member stayed behind with Jose, but deputies say they were only wearing shorts and T-shirts for their day hike.
A Search and Rescue team found Jose alone as the third friend left to get help.
Medical personnel helped hydrate and warm Jose who was close to hypothermia.
The Search and Rescue team used trekking poles to help Jose hike out of Aspen Meadows where the injured hiker was able to recover. After a final search, the third friend was eventually found and reunited with the group.
You must log in to post a comment.