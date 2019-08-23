Comments
BRADSHAW (CBS13) — Six ducklings at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter are looking for their forever homes.
Adopters could bring home furry new friends — all brown ducks named Pluck, Quackers, Webster, Bill, Mallard and Ducky — for $5 each.
6 Ducklings looking for #FureverHomes at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter! Experienced adopters may inquire at the front desk (3839 Bradshaw Animal Shelter). Adoptions fees are $5 for each. They would enjoy being paired. https://t.co/K9lfJldcA6 pic.twitter.com/QgTwxmN2Xl
— Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) August 23, 2019
The shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road.
