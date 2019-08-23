Comments
FOLSOM LAKE (CBS13) — Two people were transported to an area hospital with burns Friday after a boat fire on Folsom Lake.
The South Placer Fire District said the fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were shuttled to the fire on a private boat with a portable pump, hose and tools. State Parks and El Dorado County Sheriff’s boats assisted with the rescue of three occupants on the burning boat.
Two of the occupants were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with burns.
The fire department said the boat is a total loss.
Officials did not release the identities of the boaters.
