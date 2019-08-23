Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto Police Department is boosting patrols in preparation for possible protests over a controversial “straight pride” event set to happen Saturday.
Organizers of the parade plan to hold a gathering Saturday, even after the city rejected their permit over a lack of insurance and safety concerns.
The time and place have not been released, but police say they have a plan to keep people safe.
Earlier this month, the Modesto City Council passed an ordinance banning certain weapons at protests.
