



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After two decades as Raley Field, the home of the Sacramento River Cats will have a new name.

The ballpark will be known as Sutter Health Park starting next season.

Sutter Health held a “Family Fun Night” Friday for employees along with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon.

The financial terms of the deal have not been released.

The River Cats said Sutter Health Park will serve as a community gathering space that actively promotes health and wellness.

As part of the collaboration, the River Cats and Sutter Health plan to support youth physical and mental health programs and provide field makeovers for youth baseball and softball fields.

Sutter Health also plans to host health and wellness programming, walks and runs, health screenings, and flu immunization clinics.