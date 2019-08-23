Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats will be joined by West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Friday evening at Raley Field to announce a partnership with an expanded focus on the greater Sacramento community.
The announcement will come at 8 p.m. in front of employees and invited guests.
The event itself kicks off at 7 p.m. Families can run the bases, get their faces painted, dance in the silent disco, and fireworks will light up the sky following the announcement.
