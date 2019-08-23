  • CBS13On Air

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Mountain Fire in Sutter County, northeast of Redding:

7:38 a.m.

Cal Fire says containment on the Mountain Fire has jumped up to 40 percent Friday morning.

Acreage still stands at 600, the number it hit in just a few hours after starting on Thursday.

Evacuations and road closures remain in place, Cal Fire says.

At least one home has been destroyed and 3,885 people have been evacuated.

The fire is burning off Highway 299, near Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads, north of the community of Bella Vista.

