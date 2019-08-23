SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Mountain Fire in Sutter County, northeast of Redding:
7:38 a.m.
Cal Fire says containment on the Mountain Fire has jumped up to 40 percent Friday morning.
Acreage still stands at 600, the number it hit in just a few hours after starting on Thursday.
#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 40% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place pic.twitter.com/nbgwkS77LP
— CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) August 23, 2019
Evacuations and road closures remain in place, Cal Fire says.
At least one home has been destroyed and 3,885 people have been evacuated.
The fire is burning off Highway 299, near Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads, north of the community of Bella Vista.
