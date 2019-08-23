



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After hours on the run, police arrest the man accused of shooting his roommates in a South Sacramento home Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said Trey Hallman was taken into custody in Antioch Friday afternoon. Hallman is accused of shooting three of roommates, one of them is in critical condition.

Deputies said one of the victims reported that Hallman was wearing body armor when he started shooting. They also said he was carrying multiple rifles.

Hallman escaped before police could put the area on lockdown, and was caught hours later.

“It can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you are, you have to be ready at all times,” said Anja Westerhause, a neighbor.

Westerhause also said she’s not worried about safety because this was an isolated incident.

“We heard it was a domestic incident so we’re hoping and praying that the guys who were shot are okay,” Westerhause said.

Police don’t know why Hallman decided to shoot three of his own roommates early Friday morning. One of the roommates, who returned to pick up his dog, said he doesn’t know what happened and didn’t want to comment further.

A neighbor one street over, who wanted to be anonymous, said the shooting forced delays at a nearby elementary school her daughter attends.

“It’s unbelievably awful timing because just yesterday at the elementary school they did a drill for an active shooter,” the neighbor said.

Multiple neighbors said the power went out around 7 a.m., making it hard to get information about what was going on.

CBS13 has confirmed former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley Stein used to live in this house but recently moved out.

Rideshare company Lyft said Trey Hallman was a driver for them, and they immediately removed his access to the app after they were alerted to the situation.

“We all get upset and unfortunately some people when they get upset they make really bad decisions,” Westerhause said.