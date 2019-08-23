  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:regional transit, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a Regional Transit light-rail train and a car collided at Sproule Avenue and N. 12th Street in Sacramento, according to police.

Officials said the injured people were transported as a precaution.

Police did not say if the injured people were in the car or the train.

This comes one day after a passenger train car crashed into a test train in Sacramento, injuring 27 passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

 

