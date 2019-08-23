SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a man suspected of shooting three of his roommates at a Vineyard-area home that was at one point rented by former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Clover Ranch Drive.

A total of three people were shot, deputies say, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries. Two other people were hurt in the incident, but deputies say they did not suffer gunshot wounds.

People close to Cauley-Stein confirmed to CBS13 that the player once rented the home where the shooting took place, but no longer lives there. Cauley-Stein, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, was not in the area at the time.

The suspect was reportedly wearing body armor and was armed with a handgun and rifles. Deputies found the handgun after searching the home where the shooting took place, but have not found the rifles.

“Obviously, this unfolded very quickly,” said Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “It was a very traumatic situation for the people involved.”

The suspect is not in custody, authorities say. He has been identified as 25-year-old Trey Devaughn Hallman. An active search is now on for Hallman.

Hallman has also been identified as a driver for the rideshare service Lyft.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft and our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” Lyft said in a statement to CBS13. “While this tragic incident did not involve Lyft, we immediately removed this individual’s access to the platform once we were alerted. We have been in touch with law enforcement and will continue to help in any way we can.”

Anyone who sees Hallman or knows where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.