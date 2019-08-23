Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Vineyard area home that left three people hurt Friday morning.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Clover Ranch Drive.
A total of three people were shot, deputies say, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries. Two other people who were hurt in the incident but did not suffer gunshot wounds.
Deputies say the people hurt all appear to be roommates.
The suspect was reportedly wearing body armor.
The suspect is not in custody, authorities say, but has been identified as a man in his 20s. An active search is now on for the suspect.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.
