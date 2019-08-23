SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say the man suspected of shooting three of his roommates at a Vineyard-area home has been arrested.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Clover Ranch Drive.

A total of three people were shot, deputies say, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries. Two other people were hurt in the incident, but deputies say they did not suffer gunshot wounds.

People close to former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein confirmed to CBS13 that the player once rented the home where the shooting took place, but no longer lives there. Cauley-Stein, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, was not in the area at the time.

The suspect was reportedly wearing body armor and was armed with a handgun and rifles. Deputies found the handgun after searching the home where the shooting took place, but have not found the rifles.

“Obviously, this unfolded very quickly,” said Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “It was a very traumatic situation for the people involved.”

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Trey Devaughn Hallman. Early Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced that Hallman had been taken into custody in Antioch.

Hallman has also been identified as a driver for the rideshare service Lyft.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft and our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” Lyft said in a statement to CBS13. “While this tragic incident did not involve Lyft, we immediately removed this individual’s access to the platform once we were alerted. We have been in touch with law enforcement and will continue to help in any way we can.”

Two of the people shot are in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says. The third person remains in critical condition.