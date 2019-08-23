  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Interstate 5, Yolo County

WILLIAMS (CBS13) – Authorities say two people were killed in a fiery crash between Woodland and Williams on Interstate 5 early Friday morning.

The crash happened near the Highway 16 exit on the northbound side of the freeway.

Witnesses say a vehicle was stopped and another car did not slow down – crashing into it and starting a fire.

Two people were killed in the crash, according to the Woodland Fire Department, and three other people were taken to the hospital.

Fire crews from several local agencies also responded to help stop the fire, which had spread into the nearby wildland.

The freeway was closed through most of the early morning. It reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

No information about the two people killed has been released at this point.

