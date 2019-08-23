



DAVIS (CBS13) — A Yolo County business owner says traffic is costing her business and she wants the authorities to step in to help.

Maria Tsousis grew up in Greece, then moved to the United States. After 31 years of teaching, she retired to work with her husband at their business, the Yolo Fruit Stand near the Yolo Causeway.

She says traffic congestion is driving customers away, cutting her business in half in the last few years.

“It’s very frustrating! Something has to be done,” Tsousis said.

Long-time customers say it’s particularly bad in the afternoons.

“I usually plan ahead and come in the morning when there is no traffic because I know this is gridlock. It’s just awful,” said Amberden Masoor.

READ: City Of Davis Looking At Ways To Ease Congestion After Road Project Snarls Traffic

Part of the issue stems from navigational apps rerouting drivers from traffic along I-80 and onto county roads and then back on the interstate, right next to the fruit stand.

That means more cars in an area that is not used to accommodating that amount of traffic. As a result, commuters take matters into their own hands, making illegal turns into oncoming traffic to go around stopped cars.

The Davis Police Department is aware of the issue there and along Mace Boulevard. The chief met with Caltrans in July, trying to come up with a solution to get cars back on I-80.

“Adjusting the metering is going to be one of those things they look at,” Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said.

Tsousis says the process needs to speed up because the American dream her family always wanted is turning into a nightmare.

“Somebody needs to help us to survive, otherwise we are going to lose everything and close the store,” said Tsousis.

Caltrans confirms it has met with the chief of police in Davis, but would not reveal what possible solutions are being discussed.