MODESTO (CBS13) — Approximately 200 people gathered, including protestors, at a Straight Pride event this afternoon in Modesto.
Both Straight Pride organizers and protestors were among the crowd located on the 1500 block of McHenry Avenue, said Modesto PD.
Straight Pride organizers originally submitted a permit application to hold the event at Graceada Park, but the city denied the request.
Police said the event remained peaceful.
The Modesto Police Department announced Friday that they would boost patrols in preparation for the controversial event.
Authorities said traffic in the area has returned to normal.
