SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of people on horseback descended on downtown Sacramento Saturday morning in honor of fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
Over 275 horses lined the streets and the Cowboy Honor Ride took riders from Old Sacramento down the Capitol Mall and around the capitol building.
“Our little token of a ride or anything that we’re doing is a drop in the bucket compared to their sacrifice,” said Norman Nather who planned the event.
Officer O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty in June while responding to a domestic dispute.
