DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up near N. 16th Street and McCormack Avenue in downtown Sacramento after a reported hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Sacramento police are on the scene and said N. 16th Street is currently closed down. Officials said N. 16th will be closed from C Street to Basler Street for the next couple of hours

The victim of the collision was transported to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Authorities advise avoiding the area as police further investigate the incident that happened around 1:35 p.m.

