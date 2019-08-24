DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up near N. 16th Street and McCormack Avenue in downtown Sacramento after a reported hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Sacramento police are on the scene and said N. 16th Street is currently closed down. Officials said N. 16th will be closed from C Street to Basler Street for the next couple of hours
**Update** N. 16th Street will be closed from C Street to Basler Street for the next couple of hours. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. PIO is on scene and will give an update at N.16th Street and N. B Street in a few. https://t.co/HDjZjzZgCy
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 24, 2019
The victim of the collision was transported to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
Authorities advise avoiding the area as police further investigate the incident that happened around 1:35 p.m.
Stay tuned for more updates.
