MANTECA (CBS13) – An arrest has been made for the July 21st homicide of Brandon Escobar that happened in Southside Park in Manteca.
Jonathan Ruiz, 21, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, and several firearms and gang-related charges.
A double shooting in Manteca Sunday afternoon left one victim dead, according to Manteca police.
At around 1:19 p.m. on the day of the shooting, officers arrived at Southside Park and found two wounded adult male victims.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Escobar was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for injuries considered non-critical.
Ruiz is being held without bail.
The investigation remains active.
