RENO (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates on the Long Valley Fire:
8:55 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire said the fire is now burning at 1,500 acres with 0 percent containment. At least 50 to 75 homes are reportedly impacted.
⚠️#LongValleyFire update est.1,500 acres, 0% containment. Still an active fire. 35 engine crews remain on scene along with additional hand crews. At least 50 to 75 homes have been impacted by this fire. @blmnv @washoecounty @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/BwQECZe8kR
— Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) August 25, 2019
8:20 p.m.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says crews are battling the 400-acre Long Valley Fire near Reno.
Evacuations have been ordered on Rodeo Drive and structure protections are underway in Rancho Haven, according to officials.
The fire is reported at 0 percent containment.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the flames are threatening nearby homes. One home and multiple outbuildings have reportedly destroyed.
Officials said Red Rock Road is closed in both directions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
