Filed Under:Raging Waters, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews from Sacramento Fire transported an individual listed in critical condition from Cal Expo to a nearby hospital this afternoon.

Sacramento police confirmed they were called in to assist with an assault that reportedly shut down Raging Waters at around 4 p.m., but they were ultimately called off.

Cal Expo police said the site is currently an active crime scene. A fight involving multiple groups reportedly broke out inside the water park.

Sacramento Fire had no further details on the condition of the person who was injured.

Stay tuned for more updates.

