COLOMA (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called in Thursday to rescue an injured rafter along the South Fork of the American River.
The chopper performed a “toe-in” rescue before flying the rafter to Lotus Park in Coloma where a ground ambulance continued treatment.
It was a busy day for the CHP’s Valley Division Air Operations. The same pilot and paramedic then flew to the Sierra Buttes to assist the Downieville Fire Department with a hiker who suffered moderate injuries.
The hiker was flown to a hospital in Truckee where he was treated for his injuries.
