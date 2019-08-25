ARDEN (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man churchgoers told police climbed onto a roof with a fake rifle today on the 3300 block of Arden Way.
People living in the area say dozens of deputies were out near Arden and Watt next to a church. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said patrol units from multiple districts responded.
A chopper was overhead, the K-9 unit was called and the entire area was blocked off giving you an idea of how big the response was and how seriously the department takes calls like this.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department searched buildings, set up a perimeter and patroled the area all afternoon.
Officers detained a suspect that matched the description — a juvenile with a fake rifle — but investigation showed the individual was not related to the situation.
Deputies will be taking additional measure Sunday night to patrol the area.
You must log in to post a comment.