MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto today.
Modesto PD said the suspects used hammers to smash display cases in a jeweler store.
Authorities said the noise created by the smashing caused reports of a shooting in the mall. Police said there was no shooting incident and there is no information pointing to guns being involved.
There will be a heavy police presence at the mall while officers sort things out.
No arrests have been made. Police said the suspects fled the scene.
More details to follow.
