SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A press conference will be held Monday morning to address a hateful post that made its way onto the Rio American High website.
Students, parents and community activist Jamilia Land are among those who will speak at the event.
MORE: Rio Americano Investigating Viral Photo Of Hateful Policy Apparently Posted To School’s Website
The post, which was formatted like a school policy item, is full of racist and discriminatory language. In a screenshot of the post seen by CBS13, a “District-Wide High School No Black People Policy” page was seemingly placed on the school’s website.
In a statement released by Land, she said, “In the past few years, Rio Americano was identified as one of three schools on a list for a possible mass shooting and this recent racist behavior only adds additional fear and concern of the black student population being targeted for acts of violence.”
The press conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 a.m. at Rio Americano High.
