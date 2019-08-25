Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has a new multi-million dollar elementary school.
Hundreds gathered at Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish on Arden Way to celebrate the grand opening of its new elementary school and parish offices that will serve more than 400 students.
The new building replaces structures that were more than 60 years old. The modern facilities feature state-of-the-art learning technology, science labs for both lower and upper grades, and spaces dedicated to the arts and languages.
Also, new meeting areas will help the parish’s many community programs including feeding the hungry and offering services to immigrants and the elderly.
The parish says the $12.2 million dollar project was funded entirely by private donations.
You must log in to post a comment.