SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three victims were shot in a South Sacramento neighborhood Sunday night, Sacramento police said.
Officers arrived at a location on the 2800 block of Yreka Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. and found three victims with gunshot wounds.
All victims reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
No suspect information has been released as of yet. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.
More updates to follow as we obtain new information.
