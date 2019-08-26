  • CBS13On Air

GALT (CBS13) – Expect heavy traffic heading up to Sacramento on both Interstate 5 and Highway 99 Monday morning.

According to Caltrans District 10, a collision on Interstate 5 is to blame for traffic on both freeways. Commuters have tried going over to Highway 99, prompting both freeways to see stop and go traffic.

Expect it take about an hour to get from the Galt area to Sacramento on both I-5 and Highway 99.

Commuters who use the Highway 50 corridor should also be aware that Sacramento State University’s fall semester classes start on Monday.

Drivers should expect delays.

