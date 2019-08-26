GALT (CBS13) – Expect heavy traffic heading up to Sacramento on both Interstate 5 and Highway 99 Monday morning.
According to Caltrans District 10, a collision on Interstate 5 is to blame for traffic on both freeways. Commuters have tried going over to Highway 99, prompting both freeways to see stop and go traffic.
#Trafficalert COMMUTE TO SACRAMENTO: Both NB I-5 and NB SR-99 are thick with stop-and-go-traffic this morning commute. A collision created thick congestion on I-5, and that has sent commuters to SR-99 – which is also stop-and-go. Expect delays and please be patient this morning. pic.twitter.com/KCoR1K6Xt8
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) August 26, 2019
Expect it take about an hour to get from the Galt area to Sacramento on both I-5 and Highway 99.
Commuters who use the Highway 50 corridor should also be aware that Sacramento State University’s fall semester classes start on Monday.
Drivers should expect delays.
You must log in to post a comment.