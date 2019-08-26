SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating major vehicle collision on Howe Avenue that killed one person.
Police said the crash happened between American River Drive and Swarthmore Drive around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
Sacramento Police spokesperson Marcus Basquez said the crash happened on southbound Howe Avenue near Swarthmore Drive.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police say one vehicle, a gray Volvo, reportedly drove into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a Prius, driving south on Howe.
When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene the found both drivers had major injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals.
According to Basquez, the driver of the Volvo did not survive. The other driver reportedly has moderate to major injuries.
Crime Scene investigators will be processing the crash scene in the southbound lanes into Monday evening.
Howe Avenue was closed between those streets while officers investigate the collision. Police hope to open the northbound lanes of Howe soon.
