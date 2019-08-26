  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Just in time for the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, a new study released Monday has revealed that I-5 — which stretches from Southern California to the Canadian border — has been the nation’s deadliest freeway from 2015-2017.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, Utah-based ASecureLife.com — which rates security systems — found that there have been been 192 fatalities on I-5 from 2015-2017.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

