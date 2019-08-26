SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Three people were detained Monday evening after deputies say a man was intentionally set on fire in the Sacramento River Delta area.
The incident happened along the 14600 block of Isleton Road, between Walnut Grove and Isleton, Monday morning. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was apparently set on fire and later succumbed to his injuries.
“No arrests have been made but those three have been detained in connection with this incident..and believed to be involved. Arrests may be forthcoming, but detectives need to do more work,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tess Deterding said.
Deterding said when deputies arrived on the scene Monday morning, they were notified that a nearby truck may be involved, based on witness statements.
“What they were able to determine is there were people associated to that vehicle, those were people were ultimately detained in relation to this incident,” Deterding said.
Isleton Road was closed from the Isleton Bridge to the Georgina Slough Bridge during the investigation.
Neither the suspects’ nor the victim’s identities have been released.
