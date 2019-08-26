Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River Delta area for a suspect after deputies say a man was intentionally set on fire.
The incident happened along the 14600 block of Isleton Road, between Walnut Grove and Isleton, Monday morning.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a man was apparently set on fire.
Deputies are now searching for the suspect. No information about the suspect has been released.
Isleton Road is closed from the Isleton Bridge to the Georgina Slough Bridge. Drivers who need to get through the area are advised to use Highway 160 instead.
More information to come.
