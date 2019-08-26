Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police found missing 12-year-old Ava Flowers Monday night.
**MP Update** Ava was located and is safe! Thank you to everyone for sharing the post and assisting with locating her. #sacpd https://t.co/Rm9xVgqX2m
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 27, 2019
Flowers is 5’4″ and 150. According to police, she was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants, carrying a pink gym bag.
She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and E Street.
Call 911 if you see her.
