MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto say they want to talk to a driver who allegedly asked a girl if she wanted a ride to school.

The incident happened Monday around 7 a.m. Modesto police say a high school-aged girl was waiting alone for the bus near Dale Road and Veneman Avenue when an SUV pulled up to her.

She says the driver of the SUV offered to give her a ride to school. She declined, but then he asked again.

Police say the driver took off when she got out her phone. She was able to snap a photo of the SUV as it drove away.

Investigators now want to talk to the driver. Anyone who recognizes the SUV or knows the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

Officers say the incident is a good reminder for students to stay in pairs or groups whenever possible and to never accept rides from strangers

 

