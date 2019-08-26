



NATOMAS (CBS13) — It’s no secret there’s a shortage of hotel rooms in downtown Sacramento, but don’t expect a sudden building boom in the area.

Lately, lumber and labor are a familiar sight in Natomas. It seems hotels are being built on every other corner.

That’s good business for Andrew Moore and others at Huckleberry’s.

“Natomas is becoming a full little city in itself to where everything you need is in this area,” Moore said.

But it begs the question, why are there so many new hotels in Natomas? According to Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento, the airport is a big factor in the construction.

“Part of that has been the increase in travelers staying at the Sacramento airport. A lot of the folks who are catching other flights stay overnight and they want to stay close to the airport,” Testa said.

These Natomas hotels also serve those visiting downtown Sacramento. There’s simply not the supply to match the demand downtown, and it’s unlikely that will change.

“They look at what’s going on in the market as a whole. And if there are ten things driving visitation to the market, that’s when they start building hotels,” Testa said.

The supply of hotel rooms has cost Sacramento hosting events like the NBA All-Star Game. But, singular events aren’t enough to drive development for new high-rise, high-occupancy hotels downtown.

“I think the solution is to develop this city so that it’s attractive to business travelers to leisure travelers to conventioneers,” Testa said.

In the meantime, areas like Natomas will continue to capitalize on those visiting the state capitol.