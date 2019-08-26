SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was critically injured after a fight between two families at the Raging Waters park at Cal Expo.
Police say the fight started Sunday afternoon over a beach towel between a couple of guests. More people then got involved.
It happened near the park’s Lazy River attraction.
“There were two large families … about 15 people on each side engaged in mutual combat,” said Cal Expo Police Chief Everest Robillard. “One person was down on the ground semi-unconscious.”
One of the guests, a 35-year-old man from Modesto, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit.
Raging Waters closed early due to the incident.
Monday morning, Cal Expo police said officers are trying to track down witnesses who posted on social media.
So far, no arrests have been made in this brawl.
