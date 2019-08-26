



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “Everyone is welcome.” That is the message Rio Americano High School sent out Monday, after a bogus message about a “no black people policy” went viral.

“Whoever made this post, they made it to make Rio look bad… the words are just too vulgar, too bold to come up with this idea as if it were a joke. Like to me, it wasn’t a joke,” senior Jalen Taylor said.

Taylor said it was tough to come to class after someone posted a fake school policy notice online, banning black students and encouraging violence against them.

“There definitely will be a change. We will be starting a BSU (Black Student Union) at this school and having daily meetings on… I feel like we need to have a cultural program,” Taylor said.

School and district staff said the now-viral post does not reflect its inclusive campus environment.

“We will have staff on campus as well as our community partners if they want someone to talk to, one on one… we have counselors on-site as well… we just want to show them that the whole school is here for them,” Raj Rai, communications coordinator for San Juan Unified School District, said.

But Taylor’s mother, Levias Taylor, said words matter. She believes the situation calls for more than just a kind gesture.

“The words are real. The words are real. The effects that these children feel are real,” Levias Taylor said. “It’s time to take accountability… and hold yourself accountable for what is going on. Is this Rio’s fault that someone has decided to do this? No? However, the conversation needs to be had.”

Both the school district and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office are investigating who’s responsible for the post.